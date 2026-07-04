Nitin Nabin confident of BJP's win in 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, says 'Lotus will bloom here again'

Lucknow:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin said on Saturday that the saffron party will retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive time, stressing party workers are all prepared for next year's assembly elections.

Nabin, who arrived in Lucknow for a two-day visit earlier in the day to review BJP's preparations for the assembly polls, also expressed hopes in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, adding that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have turned Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh'.

"The way the double engine government Modi-Yogi duo has transformed Uttar Pradesh into Uttam Pradesh, Lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh, which is home to cities of Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya and Mathura," the BJP chief told news agency PTI.

"Based on the enthusiasm we saw today among the party workers across Lucknow and the entire state, we can say with certainty that the BJP workers are fully prepared for 2027," he added.

Nabin arrived at the Lucknow airport earlier in the day, where he received a warm welcome from Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP's state unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary and other Uttar Pradesh ministers.

Following his arrival, he held a roadshow from the airport to BJP's Lucknow headquarters, with party workers showering petals and lining up on roads to welcome Nabin.

The agenda of Nabin's two-day visit is clear: review party's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. During his short visit, the BJP president will meet on dinner with Adityanath and hold separate meetings with Maurya, Pathak and Chaudhary.

He would also meet some intellectuals, and BJP's lawmakers and functionaries, including district presidents and heads of various morchas, to review party's preparations. "Several issues, including plan and strategy for 2027 UP polls, will come up for discussion," PTI quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

Under Adityanath's leadership, the BJP is looking for a third straight term in Uttar Pradesh, a state which sends the most MPs to Lok Sabha. In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP won its best ever tally in Uttar Pradesh, winning over 300 seats. In the 2022 assembly polls, BJP's tally reduced to around 255 seats, but the party easily retained the state for a second straight term.

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