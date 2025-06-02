UP: New DGP Rajiv Krishna unveils 10-point agenda to improve policing, special focus on crimes against women The 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said he will focus on ensuring women's safety, tackling cybercrime and addressing public complaints.

Lucknow:

In his first press conference after assuming office, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna outlined a comprehensive 10-point agenda aimed at raising the standards of policing across the state.

A 1991-batch IPS officer, DGP Krishna, emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards criminals and reiterated the commitment to law and order. His key focus areas include women's safety, cybercrime prevention, and swift resolution of public grievances.

DGP expresses gratitude to CM Yogi

Krishna also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for trusting him to lead the world's largest police force. "This is a huge responsibility and I am committed to taking Uttar Pradesh Police to unprecedented heights of excellence," he said.

"In the last eight years, under the energetic leadership and clear vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the direction of policing in the state has remained consistent. I will continue on this path with renewed strategic focus and enthusiasm," he added.

10-point agenda to elevate policing standards

Krishna outlined a detailed 10-point roadmap aimed at strengthening policing standards across Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the police force will adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, with a particular focus on dismantling organised criminal networks.

"Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals will remain the bedrock of our law enforcement strategy. We aim to create a secure environment for all citizens," he said.

Underlining the urgent need to address crimes against women, Krishna said special focus will be on its prevention and redressal. "Our initiatives will be directed at empowering women and reinforcing their sense of safety," he said.

The DGP further said that responsive and sensitive handling of public grievances will be a top priority. "We will ensure that every voice is heard and every complaint is resolved empathetically and swiftly," he said.

Krishna warned that any disruption will be dealt with firmly. He also identified cybercrime as a growing challenge, especially in the post-Covid era. "We have strengthened our cyber infrastructure and will further modernise it using advanced technologies," he noted.

Krishna took charge as DGP on May 31, replacing Prashant Kumar on his superannuation.

Core priorities

A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against crime and criminals.

There will be strict and decisive action against organized crime.

Women’s safety and empowerment will be central to our policing approach.

Public grievance redressal will be a top priority, ensuring that citizens are heard with sensitivity and fairness.

Law and Order

There will be no compromise on law and order.

All actions will be guided by transparency, accountability, and public interest.

Technology and Cybersecurity

Cybercrime remains a significant challenge, especially after increased digital usage during the COVID era.

Our strategy will include leveraging technology and AI-based tools for effective policing.

Artificial Intelligence will be a game changer in policing, and we aim to integrate it across departments.

Police Welfare and Training

Police welfare will be given special attention and priority.

We are proud of the talent within our force and will focus on skill identification and utilization.

Timely and effective training will be ensured to enhance quality and professionalism.

Public-centric services

Our policing will be citizen-focused and aimed at building trust.

We will work to improve the delivery and accessibility of police services to the public.

