Nepal flash flood raises flood risk in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath orders alert in border districts

Lucknow:

A devastating flash flood in Nepal has raised concerns across neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh which led authorities to step up preparedness in vulnerable districts along the India-Nepal border. Nearly 100 people have been killed and more than 500 remain missing after a sudden flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, reportedly triggered by a massive surge of water from the Tibet side. Rescue and relief operations are underway in Nepal following the disaster. In view of the potential impact on downstream areas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar to ensure all necessary preparations are in place.

Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria put on alert

Following the severe flooding in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa region, vigilance has been intensified in Uttar Pradesh's border districts of Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the destruction caused by the flash flood in Nepal as deeply concerning and instructed the local administrations of all three districts to complete all necessary preparedness measures. Authorities have been asked to closely monitor the situation and remain ready to respond quickly if the flood situation worsens.

Gandak and Narayani water levels may rise

The flood in Nepal could lead to a rise in water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers, raising concerns over possible flooding in low-lying and vulnerable areas in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi has directed officials to maintain close surveillance of river water levels and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

Expressing concern over the disaster in Nepal, Yogi Adityanath also prayed for the safety of those affected. "Damage caused by the severe flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa region is extremely concerning. I pray to Lord Pashupatinath for everyone's safety," the Chief Minister said.

NDRF teams deployed in UP and Bihar

In view of the potential flood threat in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the flash flood in Nepal, relief and rescue arrangements have also been strengthened along the India-Nepal border. Ten National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Bihar, while another 10 NDRF teams have been deployed along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. Around half a dozen additional teams are also being moved towards areas that could potentially be affected. The deployment is aimed at ensuring that rescue operations can be launched without delay if the situation deteriorates.

SSB units placed on alert along India-Nepal border

According to sources, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) units deployed along the India-Nepal border have been alerted following the sudden flooding in Nepal. Eleven SSB Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been put on alert for immediate rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams have been kept on standby. The teams are prepared to coordinate with state governments and local administrations and undertake rescue and relief operations in the event of an emergency.

Sensitive river basins and districts under close watch

The alert comes amid forecasts of increased water flow in the Kosi and Narayani river basins, along with concerns over sudden flooding in smaller rivers across Nepal. Sensitive districts located along the Ghaghra-Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also being closely monitored. SSB battalions deployed along the India-Nepal border have been instructed to continuously assess the situation and maintain coordination with the civil administration to ensure a swift response to any emerging flood threat.

Why the Nepal flood has triggered concern in India

The geographical and riverine links between Nepal and northern India mean that sudden floods in Nepal can quickly affect downstream areas in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Authorities are therefore closely monitoring river levels and weather conditions to identify any rise in the flood threat and ensure that rescue teams and essential resources can be mobilised quickly.

Also Read:

Nepal flood triggers alert in Bihar as Gandak faces flash flood risk; Amit Shah speaks to Samrat Choudhary