NEET student killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur, villagers protest; CM Yogi orders strict action A 19-year-old NEET aspirant was killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur. The incident has triggered protests, arson and clashes with police, leaving senior officers injured. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to meet the bereaved family and ensure strict action against the culprits.

Gorakhpur:

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where cattle smugglers brutally killed a 19-year-old student preparing for NEET. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Gupta. As per details, the murder sparked widespread anger among villagers which led to violent protests, arson and road blockades. During the chaos, SP North and the SHO of Pipraich police station sustained injuries.

Smugglers entered village to steal cattle

According to reports, the incident took place around 12:30 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when smugglers arrived in the village with three vehicles. They began untying cattle, which alerted villagers. Hearing the commotion, the student also rushed to stop them. However, the smugglers caught hold of him, forcibly pushed him into a DCM vehicle and after driving him around for nearly an hour, threw him out of the moving vehicle. He died on the spot from severe injuries. His body was later found about four kilometres from his house, as per officials.

Protests erupt after the murder

The incident has triggered massive outrage among locals as enraged villagers set the smugglers' DCM vehicle on fire while the culprits managed to escape in other vehicles. Tensions flared when the police reached the spot and scuffles broke out between locals and officials. SP North Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich SHO Purushottam Anand Singh were also injured during the scuffle.

Heavy security deployment in the area

By Tuesday morning, angry villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road. Forces from four police stations along with PAC personnel were deployed to control the situation. Police officials have been trying to pacify the family of the deceased and villagers, while a search for the smugglers is underway, as per officials.

SSP Shares details of the case

Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, "We received information around 3 am that cattle smugglers had entered a village with two pickup vans. When chased by villagers, one of the vehicles got stuck, and the smugglers fled. A local youth chased the second vehicle, but the smugglers forcibly took him inside and later threw him out, leading to his death. An FIR has been registered, and post-mortem proceedings are underway."

He further clarified, "Some rumours were spread that the youth was shot, but there are no bullet injuries. Five teams have been deployed, and soon the accused will be arrested. One smuggler was caught and beaten by villagers and is undergoing treatment. A policeman also sustained stone injuries and is being treated. The family demands strict action against the culprits, and investigations are in progress."

CM Yogi takes cognisance of the incident

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident. His office posted on X, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has taken cognisance of the tragic incident in Gorakhpur. He has directed senior administrative officials to meet the victim’s family and ensure the strictest action against the culprits."

(Inputs from Raj Shrivastava)

