Lucknow:

The total electorate in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 13.58 crore, with more than 18.84 lakh voters added to the electoral roll, according to the draft voter list released on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

As per the draft list prepared under the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the state now has 13,58,68,905 registered voters.

The electorate comprises 7,38,58,510 male voters and 6,20,06,353 female voters. The draft list also includes 11,83,523 voters in the 18-19 age group.

The total number of voters stood at 13,39,84,792 when the electoral roll was last published on April 10. This represents an increase of 18,84,113 voters in the latest draft list.

The story is being updated.