NCB busts drug manufacturing lab in Noida: 95 kgs of drugs recovered, 4 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) operations unit in a joint operation with Special Cell, Delhi Police busted a clandestine Methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Kasana Industrial Area of district Gautam Budh Nagar and found about 95 kg of Methamphetamine in solid and liquid forms. A total of 4 persons have been arrested by NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB.

Delhi-based businessman, Tihar Jail warden involved

During the preliminary inquiry, it has come out that a Delhi-based businessman, who was found inside the factory at the time of the raid along with a Tihar Jail warden was instrumental in establishing the illegal factory, procuring chemicals required for manufacturing Methamphetamine from various sources and importing the machinery.

In a statement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the lab was busted in the Kasna industrial area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on October 25 and about 95 kg of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, was found on the premises both in solid and liquid forms.

The Special Dell of the Delhi Police was also roped in by the federal anti-narcotics agency as "the drug network has footprints across several places in the National Capital Region".

Mumbai-based chemist was roped in to manufacture drug: NCB

Gyaneshwar Singh further said a Mumbai-based chemist was roped in by these people to manufacture the drug. The quality of the drug was tested by a Mexican drug cartel member residing in Delhi, Singh added.

The official said these four people were arrested and produced before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court here on October 27 which sent them to three-day NCB custody.

An "important member" of the syndicate and "close associate" of the Delhi-based businessman was apprehended in follow-up action from Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, he said, adding that this person was being produced before a court for his custody.

Delhi businessman was earlier arrested

The Delhi businessman, as per the NCB, was earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a separate NDPS case and had been lodged in Tihar Jail, where he came in contact with the warden who later became his "accomplice".

The agency said the Mexican drug cartel identified in this case is CJNG -- Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Acetone, sodium hydroxide seized

Chemicals like acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, premium-grade ethanol, toluene, red phosphorus, ethyl acetate and imported machinery for manufacturing synthetic drugs were also seized from the clandestine lab, the NCB said.

DDG Singh said forward and backward linkages as well as financial trail and assets generated by the accused through this illegal drug trafficking are being investigated now. The agency claims to have busted at least five clandestine labs this year so far in Gandhinagar and Amreli in Gujarat, Jodhpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.