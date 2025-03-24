Namo Bharat trains: NCRTC begins trial run between Meerut South, Meerut Central Trial runs are already underway on a six-kilometre stretch between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar. The NCRTC also said a local metro service will operate on Namo Bharat infrastructure for the first time.

Namo Bharat train trial run: The NCRTC on Monday began trial runs of Namo Bharat trains between Meerut South and Meerut Central, covering four intermediate stations. These Namo Bharat trains are being tested at speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour, according to the NCRTC.

The train trials also include comprehensive tests for weight, safety and system checks, it said. The NCTRC also shared a video showing how it will ensure smooth integration with signalling systems, platform screen doors and traction.

Trial runs are already underway on a six-kilometre stretch between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar. The NCRTC also said a local metro service will operate on Namo Bharat infrastructure for the first time.

Part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Meerut Metro will cover 13 stations along a 23-kilometre stretch. The entire project is expected to become operational by the end of June, the NCRTC added.

Largest Namo Bharat station to open soon

The largest Namo Bharat station in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at easing transportation across the region is likely to be completed by the end of April, an official statement said.

As per the statement, important construction and electrification works are nearing completion and trial runs on the stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan are expected to begin by the end of March.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) track work between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been completed.

The Sarai Kale Khan station will serve as a major transport hub as it will connect the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Ring Road.

A 280-meter-long foot overbridge is being built to connect the Namo Bharat station with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station which will enable better integration.