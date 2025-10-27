Namo Bharat corridor witnesses sharp rise in commuter traffic during festival season: NCRTC Since October 2023, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has recorded over 1.76 crore cumulative journeys, with its highest single-day ridership touching 81,550, the NCRTC said.

The Namo Bharat railway corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut witnessed a sharp rise in commuter traffic during the festival season, NCRTC data showed on Monday. As per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the average daily ridership on the corridor is around 55,000 now, with the number surging past 60,000 on Bhai Dooj earlier this week.

Namo Bharat records 1.76 crore cumulative journeys since Oct 2023

Since October 2023, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has recorded over 1.76 crore cumulative journeys, with its highest single-day ridership touching 81,550, the NCRTC said. The NCRTC said the trend points to a growing shift, where commuters are increasingly opting for the high-speed regional rail for travel during festivals.

Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja see heavy movement of people across NCR

Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja usually see heavy movement of people across NCR, often resulting in congested roads and long travel hours. However, the corridor provided a comfortable travel option, significantly reducing travel time.

During Chhath Puja, stations such as Muradnagar and Meerut South witnessed higher footfall as they provide convenient access to the popular Chhath ritual sites such as Gang Nahar and Gagol Teerth ghats, the corporation said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut section, covering 55 kilometres with 11 operational stations between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, connects major hubs such as Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

These locations act as multi-modal nodes linking Namo Bharat with Delhi Metro, ISBT bus terminals and Indian Railways, allowing commuters to switch seamlessly between transport systems during the festive rush, the NCRTC said.

Namo Bharat offers clean and green travel option

Namo Bharat trains, operated every 10 minutes and capable of speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour, have provided an efficient alternative to road travel, it stated.

The air-conditioned coaches and smooth, congestion-free rides have made the system a dependable choice for commuters during the festival season, NCRTC said. The corporation added that as pollution levels rise across the NCR post-Diwali, the system offers a cleaner and greener travel option.

