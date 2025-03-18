Mayawati demands strict action over Nagpur violence, says 'not right to vandalise anyone's grave or mausoleum' Nagpur violence: Violence broke out in the Chitnis Park area of Mahal, central Nagpur, on Monday evening after rumours spread that a holy book belonging to a community was set ablaze during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Nagpur violence: Amid the ongoing row over calls for the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said such demands are 'not right' and harm the spirit of 'mutual brotherhood, peace, and harmony.' Apprehending a potential escalation of tensions, Mayawati appealed to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra to take firm and immediate action against the "unruly elements" to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Her reaction comes after violence erupted in central Nagpur in the Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7.30 pm with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured.

"It is not right to damage or vandalise anyone's grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra as it disrupts the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony. The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur. Otherwise, the situation can worsen, which is not right," the BSP chief posted on X.

It is to be noted here that violence gripped areas in central Nagpur on Monday evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The city saw several incidents of stone-pelting and arson. Authorities said 15 people were arrested during combing operations in the Mahal area, which also houses the RSS headquarters. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have appealed for calm, even as the opposition hit out at the state government over what it called a breakdown of law and order.

According to reports, clashes have left 22 police personnel injured, and approximately 65 protesters have been taken into custody. The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. As stated in the order, on March 17, around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, to support removing Aurangzeb's grave.

