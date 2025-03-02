Uttar Pradesh horror: Mutilated body parts of 5-year-old girl found near police station Uttar Pradesh horror: As per the post-mortem report, the girl was strangled to death.

Uttar Pradesh horror: The mutilated body parts of a five-year-old girl were found in fields near a police station in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The girl went missing on the evening of February 25. The girl was reported missing on the evening of February 25.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Praveen Ranjan, said, "The following day, her severed leg was discovered in a field, initially leading to suspicions of a wild animal's attack." However, the girl's family pressed for the case to be treated as murder, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Girl was strangled to death

Drone surveillance helped recover additional body parts from nearby fields on February 27, including another severed leg and the upper torso from chest to head. Forensic teams collected samples, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The report confirmed that the girl was strangled to death.

Multiple suspects are being interrogated and three have been arrested. Surveillance teams have been deployed to assist with the investigation," the officer added.

Local BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and member of the State Women Commission Priyanka Maurya visited the grieving family and assured them of prompt and strict action against those responsible for the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

