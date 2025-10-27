Mustafabad to be renamed as Kabirdham, change would restore area's historical identity: CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath said his government was now spending funds on reviving sites with religious and cultural significance as opposed to previous regimes "constructing boundary walls of 'kabristan'".

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that his government will move a proposal to rename Mustafabad village in Lakhimpur Kheri district as 'Kabirdham', asserting that the change would restore the area's historical and cultural identity linked with Sant Kabir. He said the name change was in line with previous such decisions by his government to "restore" the names of places changed by erstwhile rulers.

Govt now spending funds on reviving sites with religious significance

Addressing a gathering during the "Smriti Mahotsav Mela 2025", Adityanath said his government was now spending funds on reviving sites with religious and cultural significance as opposed to previous regimes "constructing boundary walls of 'kabristan'".

Attacking the Opposition, he said that changing the identity of a place in the name of secularism was "hypocrisy" and added that "the era of erasing heritage under the pretext of secularism has ended".

Mustafabad was named despite having no Muslim population

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said he was surprised to learn that the village was named Mustafabad despite having no Muslim population.

"When I came here I asked about this village, I was told its name is Mustafabad. I asked how many Muslims live here, and I was told there are none. Then I said the name should be changed. It should be called Kabirdham," he told the audience.

The CM added that his government would seek a formal proposal for the name change and take the necessary administrative steps.

Mustafabad to be renamed to honour Sant Kabir

"We will bring the proposal and take it forward. This is about restoring the honour of a place associated with Sant Kabir's legacy," he said.

Adityanath compared this with the renaming initiatives undertaken by his government in recent years. "Those who ruled earlier renamed Ayodhya as Faizabad, Prayagraj as Allahabad, and Kabirdham as Mustafabad. Our government is reversing that -- restoring Ayodhya, restoring Prayagraj, and now reviving Kabirdham to its rightful name," he said.

The CM also emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party's "double-engine government" is committed to developing and beautifying all places of faith across the state.

"We have said every pilgrimage site should be beautified. Facilities for devotees such as rest houses and shelters should be built, and through the tourism and culture departments, we are reviving every major site of faith -- be it Kashi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Naimisharanya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul or Govardhan," he said.

Public funds being spent for cultural, religious rejuvenation

He claimed that public funds were now being directed towards cultural and religious rejuvenation projects, unlike earlier times. "Earlier, this money used to go for constructing boundary walls of 'kabristan' (graveyards). Now it is being used to develop our centres of faith and heritage," he remarked.

Adityanath said such efforts reflect a sense of cultural pride and continuity. "This is the spirit of belongingness, a revival of our civilisational identity. The government will continue to work towards restoring the glory of sites that reflect India's spiritual and cultural roots," he added.

With inputs from PTI

