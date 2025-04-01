Muslims must learn 'discipline' from Hindus, roads not meant for namaz: Yogi Adityanath Police in UP’s Meerut warned against namaz on streets, saying violators would face legal action that could lead to registration of criminal cases, cancellation of passports and licences.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clarified on behalf of the UP government's order in Meerut against Namaz on roads. CM said there is nothing wrong with the order and roads are meant for walking and not for namaz. He went ahead and also cited the success of Mahakumbh and said Muslims should learn religious discipline from Hindus who took part in the Maha Kumbh mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Uttar Pradesh's CM slammed critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and also defended his government's direction in Meerut.

'Roads are meant for walking'

Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," Yogi Adityanath said.

Slams critics of Waqf Bill

On the Waqf Bill, Adityanath said the Waqf boards are not benefitting Muslims, and instead of working for their welfare, boards are used for "loot khasot" (property grabbing). He also cited examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts and questioned by if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society; have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims

He said, "It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law).