Muslim inmates, British woman on death row observe Navratri fast in UP jail: 'All gods are one'

Navratri is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country, with devotees offering prayers to Goddess Durga at various places. During this festival, many devotees observe fasts as a mark of their devotion. In an inspiring show of religious harmony, Muslim inmates in a jail in Uttar Pradesh are also observing fast during this occasion. The unique incident occurred at the district jail in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where 27 Muslim prisoners, along with a British woman, observed fasts and participated in prayers throughout the Navratri.

Among the 217 jail inmates, which includes 17 women, the group also participated in traditional prayers inside the jail, officials said as per news agency PTI. "Twenty-seven Muslim men, along with British national Ramanpreet Kaur, are observing the nine-day fast. They also participated in a havan (ritual offering) on Ashtami," Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told the media.

The British woman, named Ramandeep Kaur, currently imprisoned in Shahjahanpur district jail, has also observed the Navratri fast, offering prayers to Goddess Durga. Kaur, who was convicted of murdering her husband in Puwaya on September 1, 2016, has been lodged in jail since then. She was sentenced to death by the court in 2023.

What did inmates say?

When asked why they observed the fast, the Muslim inmates expressed their belief that "all gods are one," which led them to participate in the Navratri tradition. During the fasting period, the prisoners were provided with daily meals consisting of 750 grams of boiled potatoes, 500 grams of milk, fruits, and sugar. Additionally, the jail authorities supplied them with materials for worship, supporting their spiritual practices throughout the festival.

About Navratri

Navratri is one of India's most vibrant and highly celebrated holidays, commemorating the devotion of Goddess Durga and her nine celestial avatars. Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit words "Nav" (meaning nine) and "Ratri" (meaning night). It lasts nine days and nights. Each day highlights a different aspect of the Goddess Durga, representing strength, purity, and knowledge. The celebration is a time of immense joy, dedication, and unity when families and communities gather to pray, participate in cultural activities, and commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

