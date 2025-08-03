Mukhtar Ansari’s younger son Umar Ansari arrested in Ghazipur fraud case from Lucknow Umar Ansari, younger son of the late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been arrested by Ghazipur police from Lucknow's Darul Shafa MLA residence in connection with a fraud case. The arrest relates to alleged illegal property acquisition using forged documents.

Lucknow:

Umar Ansari, younger son of the late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been arrested by Ghazipur police in connection with a fraud case registered in Ghazipur. The arrest took place in Lucknow’s Darul Shafa area, from the MLA residence there, and Umar has since been transported to Ghazipur for further proceedings.

The fraud case dates back to allegations that Umar, along with his family members, illegally acquired property using forged documents, a charge he has been contesting in court. It was previously reported that his anticipatory bail applications were rejected by the courts, including in November 2022.

Umar has several ongoing legal cases. Notably, he was granted conditional interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a matter involving accusations of violating electoral code of conduct during the 2022 assembly elections. The Supreme Court also stayed his arrest in a separate case linked to the same period.

Earlier this year, Umar’s elder brother Abbas Ansari, also politically active, was disqualified as an MLA following a hate speech conviction. Umar himself is facing multiple cases across Ghazipur and Lucknow, including charges of forgery, cheating, and property encroachment.

Ghazi­pur police have confirmed that they will provide further authorized updates regarding Umar’s arrest today.