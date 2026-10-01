Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari meets Akhilesh Yadav, stirs buzz over UP Rajya Sabha seat

Lucknow:

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari met Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today. The meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on October 16 has sparked buzz in the state's political fraternity. The meeting held at Janeshwar Mishra Trust in Lucknow. Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav stated that he was mobilising the necessary numbers for a third Rajya Sabha seat and would field a third candidate once the required support was secured.



Meanwhile, Om Prakash Rajbhar met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. Rajbhar informed the chief minister that three MLAs from his party might cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. As per speculations, the three MLAs from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party are - Abbas Ansari, Jagdish Narayan, and Hansu Ram. The elections for ten seats are scheduled for October 16.

Brij Bhushan rules out contesting 2027 UP polls

Bharatiya Janata Party's former Lok Sabha member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday ruled out contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and described his relationship with Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav as 'personal'.

When asked by reporters in Ayodhya about Yadav praising him, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president said this should not be looked from a political perspective and his relationship with the former Uttar Pradesh's chief minister is completely personal.

"I have a personal relationship with him. I do not speak against him, and he does not speak against me. I am in the BJP, and he is a Samajwadi Party leader. We are related. I have been an MP from his party. He is a good person. I also praise him, but it's not political. Do not connect the two," he said.

Aradhana Mishra likely to be new UP chief in Congress

The Congress party is set to change its state president in Uttar Pradesh. Pramod Tiwari's daughter Aradhana Mishra (Mona) is likely to be the new Congress chief, replacing the current president Ajay Rai, sources said. The party aims to promote a leader who represents both the female and Brahmin demographics.

Aradhana first became an MLA by winning the 2014 assembly by-election from Rampur Khas. She subsequently won consecutive elections in 2017 and 2022. Her father, Pramod Tiwari, has previously served as an MLA from this same constituency nine times.

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Aradhana Mishra likely to be new UP chief in Congress' fresh Brahmin outreach