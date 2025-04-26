Mother-daughter dead after speeding car runs over 7 in UP's Gorakhpur The victims were sitting outside their homes when the car driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over 7 people, killing 2.

Gorakhpur:

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, a speeding car ran over seven people sitting outside their home late on Friday night. The accident claimed the lives of a mother and daughter, while five others sustained serious injuries.

Police confirmed that 44-year-old Jannatun Nisha and her 16-year-old daughter, Zheena, died at the scene. The injured - Maryam Khan (18), Rabia Khatoon (23), Nihal (5), Zubair (17), and Subrati (16) were immediately taken to BRD Medical College by police.

Doctors at the hospital pronounced Jannatun Nisha and Zheena dead on arrival. The condition of the other five victims is reported to be critical.

Among the four occupants of the car, one person has been detained by police. The remaining three fled the spot and are currently being traced.