Momos plate triggers fight in Greater Noida, two students blow punches over whose order arrived first, held

Claims over a momos plate in Greater Noida turned ugly as two college students exchanged blows arguing whose order was delivered first at a fast food cart, leading to their arrests, police officials said on Thursday (January 18). The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Alpha 2 commercial market of the city, they added. "The two students had arrived at the cart for snacks, like several other youngsters. Both of them had order a plate of momos. Soon a plate arrived but an argument broke out between them as both claimed it was their order," a local police officer said.

"The argument soon escalated into a brawl with expletives being hurled and fisticuffs starting between them right next to the momos' cart. Soon some more youths joined and a fight broke out," the officer said.

Police were informed

According to the police, some witnesses dialled the emergency 112 services after which local Beta 2 police station officials were alerted and they reached the spot.

Both the students were taken into custody. Interrogation revealed that the duo were students at a private college in Greater Noida and were staying as paying guests in nearby accommodation, the police said.

Students granted bail

Both of them were granted bail later on Thursday after spending some time in lock up. "They were produced before a local magistrate who granted them bail," Beta 2 police station in-charge Munendra Singh said.

The police had initiated action against them under Indian Penal Code section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in an assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace, after such assembly has been lawfully commanded to disperse).

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or fine, or both, but is bailable, according to officials.

