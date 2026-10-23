Model Shraddha Dubey denied bail by Lucknow court in Shiva Sharma death case

Lucknow:

Model Shraddha Dubey, an accused in the murder case of Lucknow businessman and cafe operator Shiva Sharma, has suffered a setback after a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court rejected her bail application on Friday. The court also dismissed the bail pleas of her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and driver Tanveer alias Danish. The court observed that the case was serious in nature and that the trial would be conducted by a sessions court. It said there were insufficient grounds to grant bail to the three accused at this stage. The decision comes days after Shraddha, Rashmi and Tanveer were arrested from an apartment in Nagpur and brought to Lucknow for further investigation.

Court cites seriousness of the case while rejecting bail

All three accused had approached the CJM court seeking bail. However, after hearing their applications, the court declined to grant them relief, citing the gravity of the alleged offence and the fact that the case is to be tried by a sessions court. The rejection means the accused will have to pursue further legal remedies if they wish to seek release on bail. The allegations against them are yet to be established in court.

Six-hour interrogation preceded judicial custody

Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer alias Danish were arrested from an apartment in Nagpur on October 20 by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (STF). The three were subsequently brought to Lucknow on transit remand and produced before a court. On Thursday, investigators questioned them for approximately six hours and 35 minutes. Following the interrogation, they were sent to jail for 10 days, according to the case details provided. Their bail applications were subsequently rejected by the CJM court on Friday.

What is the Shiva Sharma death case?

Shiva Sharma, a cafe operator in Lucknow, died on October 9 after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment on Prag Narain Road in the Hazratganj area. The incident was initially considered an accident. However, Sharma's family later alleged that he had been murdered, prompting the police to register a case following a complaint by his mother, Ranjana Sharma.

The police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Shraddha Dubey, Rashmi Dubey, Tanveer Ali and others. The family alleged that Sharma had been assaulted before being thrown from the apartment. These allegations are being investigated, and the accused have not been convicted.

Accused arrested in Nagpur after search

The Uttar Pradesh Police had been searching for the accused in connection with the case. A joint operation by the state police and the STF eventually led to their arrest in Nagpur on October 20. Following their arrest, the three were brought to Lucknow on transit remand and produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

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