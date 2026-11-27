Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Minister Rakesh Sachan on Friday inaugurated the 10-day state-level 'Uttar Pradesh Khadi Mahotsav-2026' at the Central Sanskrit University campus in Gomti Nagar. Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, the festival will run from November 27 to December 6, 2026. Principal Secretary, Khadi and Village Industries Department, Anil Kumar Sagar, and Chief Executive Officer, Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, Shishir, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Theme of Khadi Mahotsav - "Dhaagon Mein Sanskriti, Khadi Se Pragati"

Based on the theme "Dhaagon Mein Sanskriti, Khadi Se Pragati," this festival featured 150 stalls set up by Khadi and Village Industries entrepreneurs and artisans from various districts of the state. Minister Rakesh Sachan visited all the stalls and encouraged the artisans. He said that today's Khadi, with its reliability of 100 per cent pure cotton, is becoming the first choice of youth in the form of modern and designer garments.

In his address at the inauguration, Minister Rakesh Sachan said Khadi is not just a fabric, but a powerful idea of self-respect, Swadeshi, and self-reliance. He said that the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had made Khadi the biggest medium in the fight for the country's independence and self-reliance. After 2014, Khadi gained a new identity and momentum due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Self-reliant India'. He said that through his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, the Prime Minister is continuously inspiring the countrymen to adopt Khadi and encourage weavers, which is directly supporting lakhs of weaver families.

27,508 stalls were set up in 115 exhibitions

Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is committed to creating employment in rural areas, transforming youth from "job seekers" to "job givers." He added that the state has disbursed loans worth Rs 2,544.35 crore under the "Chief Minister Village Industries Employment Scheme" and "Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme" over the past five years. This financial support has led to the establishment of 24,799 village industry units across the state, providing direct employment to over 2,79,000 people. Additionally, entrepreneurs generated sales of over Rs 161.54 crore through 27,508 stalls at 115 exhibitions held across all 18 divisions of the state, demonstrating the growing public confidence in Khadi and village industry products.

Discounts offered on Khadi clothes

Minister Rakesh Sachan said that we can enrich our traditional culture by adopting Khadi clothing for weddings and other auspicious occasions. He said new Khadi sales centres are being opened in various cities for customers' convenience. Additionally, a special 30 per cent discount is being offered on Khadi fabrics and garments from Gandhi Jayanti to encourage more people to embrace indigenous products.

Appeals to take Khadi to the masses

During the programme, Minister Rakesh Sachan led the gathering in taking a pledge to make Khadi accessible to the masses, promote village industry products, provide a proper market to local artisans, connect youth and women with self-employment, and contribute to building a self-reliant India by adopting Swadeshi. He urged residents of the state capital, Lucknow, to attend the festival to strengthen the rural economy and enhance respect for weavers and craftsmen by purchasing at least one Khadi garment.