Milkipur bypolls: CM Yogi targets Samajwadi Party, accuses Akhilesh's party of backing criminals and mafias

Milkipur assembly bypoll: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of always siding with criminals and mafias instead of standing with women and the common people.

While addressing a rally in Milkipur, the Chief Minister criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) for its past statements regarding Ayodhya, recalling that the party had once claimed that if the issue of Ayodhya was resolved, it would lead to a bloodbath. CM Yogi emphasised that such sentiments have no place in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that there is no room for goons or lawlessness in the state under his leadership.

"They (referring to the Samajwadi Party) used to say that if the issue of Ayodhya gets resolved then there will be a bloodbath. There is no place for goons in Uttar Pradesh. They never stand with any daughter or common people. They only stand with criminals and mafias," said CM Yogi.

He further said that in the past two months, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been consistently opposing the Mahakumbh. CM Yogi claimed that devotees from all over the world have come to take part in the sacred event, and the Samajwadi Party is struggling because of this.

"When Ram Lalla was established in Ayodhya after so many years, even then the Samajwadi Party (SP) had opposed it. In the last two months, all the tweets of the SP Chief have been against the Maha Kumbh, the biggest spiritual and cultural event of this century. Till now 34 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam."

Milkipur assembly bypoll

The bypoll for the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is scheduled for February 5, with ten candidates in the fray. The primary contest is expected to be between Ajit Prasad of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Chandrabhanu Paswan from the BJP.

The SP aims to retain the seat following its victory in the Faizabad parliamentary seat, which includes Ayodhya and is significant due to the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. On the other hand, the BJP is eager to regain control of Milkipur to counter the impact of the SP's win in Faizabad.

The seat became vacant after Awadhesh Prasad, elected on an SP ticket in 2022, resigned following his election as an MP from Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP's Gorakhnath lost to Prasad, while the BJP has secured victories in all other assembly seats within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the by-elections held in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh last November, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in seven seats, while the SP managed to win two.

