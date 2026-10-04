Message to Congress amid '150 seats' demand? Akhilesh Yadav says, 'It's not about seats, it’s about victory'

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has stressed the importance of unity among alliance partners, saying that the focus should be on ensuring the alliance's victory rather than on the number of seats each party gets. Yadav made the remarks in a post on social media platform X.

The SP chief said discussions over seat-sharing should not overshadow the larger objective of the alliance. He said what matters is ensuring that all alliance partners work together towards victory.

'Nigaah manzil par ho...'

In his post, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Maqsad jab saaf ho to haath-mein-haath hota hai, nigaah manzil par ho to safar aasaan hota hai!" (When the goal is clear, there is unity, and when the destination is in sight, the journey becomes easier.) He then said that the important issue was not how many seats the alliance would contest or which seat would go to which party.

"The big thing isn't how many seats the alliance gets or which seat goes to whom—the big thing is that we all must ensure that the victory belongs to the alliance," Yadav wrote. His remarks came with an emphasis on keeping the alliance's collective objective at the centre of the discussion rather than focusing only on individual parties and their respective seats.

"Baat seat ki nahi jeet ki hai"

Yadav reiterated his message in the same post, writing, "Phir dohraate hain: baat seat ki nahi jeet ki hai." (Let us repeat: it is not about seats, but about victory.) He said the victory would be bigger than that of individual alliance partners and would instead represent the result of a collective effort.

"This victory will be greater than the parties in our alliance; it will be the victory of all of us, of that united effort that persists in struggle so that communalism may never raise its head again," he wrote. The SP president framed this collective effort around issues including communalism, democracy, the Constitution and reservation.

Akhilesh Yadav says alliance must protect democracy and Constitution

Yadav further wrote that the alliance's joint struggle was aimed at ensuring that "sampradayikta phir kabhi sir na utha sake" (communalism can never raise its head again). He also said the effort was intended to ensure that there is no threat to democracy, the Constitution and reservation.

He also spoke about restoring harmony in the country, saying the collective effort should help ensure that "desh ka sauhaard phir se khilkhilaaye" (the country's harmony blossoms again). Yadav concluded the post by referring to the country's progress and prosperity, writing that "desh ki tarakki aur khushhaali phir se muskuraaye" (the country's progress and prosperity smile again).

He ended his message with "Jai Samvidhan-Jai Hindustan!" (Hail the Constitution, Hail India). Yadav's post focused on keeping the alliance united around a common objective, while playing down the importance of individual seat considerations in comparison with the alliance's collective electoral goal.

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