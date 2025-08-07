Merchant Navy officer arrested in Lucknow over wife's murder The victim, identified as Madhu Singh, was found dead on August 5. Her father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, has alleged that Madhu was being harassed by Anurag to abort her pregnancy.

Lucknow:

A Merchant Navy officer in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was arrested on Wednesday, days after his wife was found dead at their apartment in Gomtinagar Extension. The Merchant Navy officer, identified as 31-year-old Anurag Singh, was arrested by the Lucknow Police following a complaint by his father-in-law.

The victim, identified as Madhu Singh, was found dead on August 5. Her father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, has alleged that Madhu was being harassed by Anurag to abort her pregnancy. In addition to this, he also alleged that Madhu was harassed over dowry.

The couple got married just six months ago.

Police register case against Anurag, arrest him

The police have arrested Anurag and a case under sections 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent) and 80(2) (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 have been registered against him.

"On August 5, Fateh Bahadur Singh informed the police about his daughter's murder. The police took cognisance of the incident immediately, and the body of the victim was sent for post-mortem. The husband of the victim has been arrested, and further investigation is underway," said South Lucknow (DCP) Nipun Agarwal.

Similar case reported in Muzaffarnagar

A similar incident was reported in Muzaffarnagar 's Phulat village on July 27, where a 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over dowry. The victim was identified as Shama.

Her brother Shahvez said that Shama got married to Anas a couple of years ago. He alleged that Shama was harassed by her in-laws, who were demanding Rs 5 lakh as dowry. Even though Shama's family provided Rs 1 lakh, the harassment continued and she was beaten to death.

"We have registered a case against five people, including the husband, Anas, who is absconding. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said Ratanpuri Police Station SHO Tej Singh.