Meerut woman, boyfriend get death penalty for killing husband, staging it as snakebite.

Meerut:

Woman who killed her husband and then had his body bitten by a snake—along with her boyfriend— were on Friday sentenced to death. This is the second major sentencing in Meerut in two days. In the court of Additional District Judge 12, Jayveer Nagar sentenced Ravita and Amardeep to death. Ravita, along with her lover Amardeep, had murdered her husband, Amit.

The hearing on sentencing in the Amit Kashyap murder case concluded in the ADJ-12 court. Accused Ravita and Amardeep appeared via video conference from jail. Ravita told the judge that she would accept whatever punishment was awarded and respect the law. The court’s decision was announced after lunch.

District Government Counsel, KK Chaubey said, "In this case, the accused had already been convicted earlier. Today was the date for the hearing on sentencing, during which the court heard both sides-the prosecution and the defence-on the question of punishment.

The accused was connected via video conference (VC), and the court asked what he had to say about the sentence, specifically whether he should be awarded the death penalty or life imprisonment. He did not say, “No, sir, please do not award me the death penalty or this punishment.” Instead, he said, “Sir, award me whatever punishment you deem appropriate. We respect the court and will gladly accept its decision..."

(Inputs from Hima Agarwal)