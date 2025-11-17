Meerut wedding baraat turns into stunt show; case filed after video goes viral The incident took place in the Paratapur police station area near Saulna village, where a group of youngsters were spotted performing risky stunts on moving cars.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against a group of youths who created chaos on the streets of Meerut. According to City SP Ayush Vikram Singh, the accused will be identified soon and strict action will follow. The youths were seen driving a Thar, Audi and several other vehicles as part of a wedding procession, during which they allegedly caused massive disruption. The FIR was filed after the video of their stunt-filled celebration spread quickly on social media.

Stunt near Saulna village

The incident took place in the Paratapur police station area near Saulna village, where a group of youngsters were spotted performing risky stunts on moving cars. In the viral video, several youths can be seen climbing onto cars while they are moving, performing dangerous stunts on the open road, honking loud hooters, driving at extremely high speed and also challenging the police openly. The behaviour of the youths shows blatant disregard for the law. The stunts, carried out on open roads, endangered pedestrians and drivers alike. Police officials said such actions could lead to major accidents and reflect gross irresponsibility.

Similar incident in Gurugram

This is not a first case. Recently, a video from Gurugram also went viral, showing a group of people performing stunts in an SUV on the Dwarka Expressway. In that video fire crackers were set off from the roof of a moving car and another person opened the sunroof of a separate vehicle to record the act. Gurugram Police launched an investigation after the clip went viral.

Meerut Police have assured that the youths involved in the latest incident will be traced soon.