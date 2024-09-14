Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
BREAKING: Two-storey building collapses in Meerut, several feared trapped under debris | VIDEO

Local authorities have swiftly mobilised rescue teams, including disaster response units, to the site. Emergency services are working around the clock to clear the debris and search for those potentially trapped.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 18:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Meerut
Image Source : INDIA TV Meerut: Two-storey building collapses, several feared trapped under debris

In a tragic incident, a two-storey building collapsed in Meerut on Saturday. The collapse has raised fears that several individuals may be trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations are underway to locate and assist any survivors.

