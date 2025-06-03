Meerut snake scare: Over 100 snakes slither out from farmer’s courtyard, villagers kill and bury them Mahfooz Saifi, a local farmer, was preparing to go to bed when he spotted a snake in the courtyard of his house.

Meerut:

​In a bizarre and shocking incident, Meerut’s Simauli village witnessed over 100 snakes slithering out of the courtyard of a farmer’s house, triggering panic and fear among the local residents. However, soon the villagers responded with urgency, joining the farmer’s family in killing over 50 snakes and burying them in a pit.

Panic turns to action as snakes emerge

Mahfooz Saifi, a local farmer, was preparing to go to bed when he spotted a snake in the courtyard of his house. Alarmed, he killed it, only to witness several more snakes begin to crawl out from under a ramp near his door.

As the situation escalated, word spread quickly throughout the village. A large group of residents gathered at the spot and joined hands with the farmer in what turned into a mass killing of snakes.

Forest department investigates incident

The chilling incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media, prompting officials to take immediate action. Forest Department Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar told PTI on Monday that a team was dispatched to the site for investigation.

“It has come to light that snakes were killed and buried in the ground without informing [the department]. They are protected creatures and it is necessary to inform the Forest Department before taking any action,” said DFO Rajesh Kumar.

He added that initial investigations revealed the snakes to be non-poisonous, typically water snakes that inhabit drains and damp areas.

Villagers under scanner for violating wildlife act

The killing of the snakes has raised concerns, as all snakes in India are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Forest Department is currently trying to ascertain the exact number of snakes killed and the location of their burial.

Officials have urged the public to immediately contact forest authorities in case of any such encounter, emphasising the importance of not harming protected wildlife. “They are protected creatures… Refrain from harming them and inform the department immediately,” said Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)