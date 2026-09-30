Meerut's 'Blue Drum' murder case: From a chilling killing to conviction of Muskan and Sahil | Timeline

Meerut:

The accused Muskan and Sahil has been convicted for the Saurabh Rajput's murder in 2025, the court will announce the sentence on October 14. The brutality of the murder had shocked the entire nation and gained popularity as Meerut blue drum murder. The 27-year-old Saurabh Rajput was gruesomely killed by his wife Muskaan and her lover, Sahil Shukla. According to the police investigation, Muskaan and Sahil plotted the murder together, with Muskaan playing a key role in the crime. After drugging her husband, the couple proceeded to dismember his body and placed it in a drum, filling it with cement in an attempt to conceal the evidence.

What happened?

The couple’s horrific crime took place in March 2025. Following the murder, Muskaan and Sahil fled to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, where they stayed for six days. Shockingly, both Muskaan and Sahil checked into a hotel under the pretence of being a married couple, even registering themselves as husband and wife in the hotel register. They stayed from March 10 to March 16, 2025, before returning to Meerut.

The police arrested Muskaan and Sahil on charges of murder. During questioning, Muskaan confessed to her involvement in the killing, and Sahil was also implicated as an accomplice. Authorities have found the body parts of Saurabh in a cement-filled drum, confirming the gruesome nature of the crime. The investigation has led to the discovery of several disturbing details about the couple’s planning and execution of the murder.

Timeline of Meerut blue drum murder case

Saurabh Rajput returned from London on February 24. Saurabh celebrated his wife Muskan's birthday on February 25. Saurabh celebrated his daughter Pihu's birthday on February 28. On March 3, 2025, Muskan gave Saurabh sleeping pills and then summoned Sahil to have him killed. Muskan dropped her daughter Pihu off at her maternal home on March 4. The two went on a trip to Shimla and Manali on March 5. Sahil and Muskan returned from Shimla and Manali on March 17, and Muskan revealed the entire incident to her family. On March 18, Saurabh's brother Bablu lodged a complaint at the Brahmpuri police station regarding his brother's murder; the police arrested both accused—Sahil and Muskan—and recovered the body from a blue drum in a rented house. When the two were produced in court on March 19, lawyers at the courthouse beat up Sahil. The case came up for trial in the District Judge's court in July 2025. There were 126 hearings, and the statements of 22 witnesses were recorded. Saurabh had entered into a love marriage with Muskan in 2016. Muskan had re-established contact with her former lover, Sahil, in 2019.

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Meerut blue drum case: Accused Muskan and Sahil convicted of Saurabh Rajput's murder by UP court