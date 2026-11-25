The absconding accused in the Meerut hotel case, in which a Hindu woman was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted, has been arrested. Salman, 29, sustained injuries while trying to escape during a police operation near a village in the district on Wednesday, November 25.

A video that surfaced after his arrest shows Salman crying and pleading with the police for forgiveness. "Sir, galti ho gayi, maaf kar do, ab nahi hogi galti" (Sir, I made a mistake. Please forgive me. I will not do it again), he is heard saying as policemen carry him on their shoulders. The case had drawn attention after CCTV footage captured the woman escaping from the accused, only to be allegedly beaten and taken away by him on the road.

Salman injured while trying to escape police

According to a police press note, the Lohia Nagar police arrested Salman on November 25. He was wanted in a case registered at the Sadar Bazar police station involving an alleged attempt to rape and charges under the SC/ST Act.

Police said they had laid a cordon near an under-construction underpass close to village Narheda when Salman allegedly opened fire at the team, intending to kill the personnel. As the police closed in, he climbed onto a bridge in an attempt to flee but fell from it, injuring his right leg and left hand.

The police caught him and sent him to the PL Sharma District Hospital for treatment. They also recovered an illegal .315-bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one empty cartridge case from his possession.

What happened in the Meerut hotel case?

Salman is accused of holding a Hindu woman captive at a hotel, attempting to rape her and pressuring her to marry him. The woman allegedly managed to escape from his control, but he is accused of assaulting her on the road and taking her away. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Salman has several criminal cases against him

The arrested accused is a resident of the Rohta area. Police said several criminal cases have been registered against him at police stations in Meerut and Ghaziabad.

The police are continuing to gather evidence and said further legal action would be taken in the case.

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