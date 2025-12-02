Meerut: Cop held for assaulting woman, burning her vehicles after she rejected his advances Circle Officer Antariksh Jain informed that the case was filed soon after the complaint. Police Inspector Yogesh Chandra added that charges of assault, abuse and damage to property have been included. He also noted that the woman and the sub-inspector had known each other for a long time.

Meerut:

A woman in Meerut has accused a suspended sub-inspector of harassing her and setting fire to two vehicles outside her home. Police said on Monday that an investigation is underway and two men, including the officer, have been taken into custody.

The complainant, Ayesha, who lives in Kanshiram Colony under the Kotwali police station area and runs a beauty parlour, reported that Azad had been pressuring her to enter into a physical relationship with him. She told police that when she refused, the officer came to her house on November 29 with two associates and set her scooter and her son’s motorcycle on fire.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the arrested officer, Sub-Inspector Sneh Prakash Azad, was already under suspension at the time of the incident. Another person who was allegedly involved has also been held.

Circle Officer Antariksh Jain informed PTI that the case was filed soon after the complaint. Police Inspector Yogesh Chandra added that charges of assault, abuse and damage to property have been included.

Chandra also noted that the woman and the sub-inspector had known each other for a long time, but said a dispute allegedly took place between them on the night of the incident.

Man shoots partner after learning of her marriage with someone else

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot his former partner on Saturday evening after finding out that her family had arranged her marriage to someone else. The incident happened in Nanglaber village in the Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad, officials told PTI.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Amit Saxena, the accused, Pradeep Kumar, went to the 22-year-old woman’s house and fired at her with a country-made pistol. She collapsed and her family and neighbours took her to a nearby hospital.

She was later referred to a hospital in Meerut. Doctors found that the bullet was stuck just under the skin near her ear and a neurosurgeon was expected to perform surgery.