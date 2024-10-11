Mayawati says no pact with regional parties after failed BSP-INLD alliance experiment in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati.

In a striking shift, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has moved from forming alliances with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party with a significant Jat voter base, to attributing her party's losses in Haryana to the community's "casteist mindset." This evolution in her stance comes just weeks apart. Mayawati has also released a statement assessing the BSP's recent electoral performances and outlining its future strategy.



In a post on her X profile, she noted that while the BSP's votes have been transferred to coalition partners in elections across Uttar Pradesh and other states, these parties' inability to return votes to the BSP has led to disappointing results, leaving the party cadre feeling disheartened.

To address these challenges, Mayawati emphasised the necessity of protecting the BSP's movement from potential setbacks. "In light of the recent election outcomes in Haryana and the bitter experiences from the Punjab elections, we have decided in today’s review meeting to refrain from forming alliances with regional parties moving forward while maintaining our distance from both the BJP/NDA and the Congress/INDIA alliances," she stated.

Mayawati expressed concern over ongoing efforts to undermine the BSP, which she described as the only reputable Ambedkarite party in the country. She highlighted the continued attempts to weaken the BSP’s self-respect and dignity movement, asserting the need for the party to remain steadfast in its journey toward self-empowerment and establishing itself as a ruling class.

Furthermore, Mayawati clarified that the BSP is not focused on aligning with various parties or self-serving leaders but rather aims to unite the diverse segments of the 'Bahujan Samaj' through mutual camaraderie and cooperation to build political power. "Diverting attention from this goal is extremely detrimental," she cautioned.

As the BSP navigates the complexities of the political landscape, Mayawati's statements underline the party's commitment to its foundational principles and its determination to strengthen its base without relying on alliances that may compromise its integrity.