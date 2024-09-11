Mayawati responds to Rahul Gandhi's clarification on reservation: 'If Congress' intentions were clear...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday responded to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the issue of reservation, alleging that the Congress is conspiring to abolish the reservation system. She also warned people from deprived sections of society to remain vigilant in light of Gandhi's "dangerous" statement, emphasising the need for caution regarding the Congress party's intentions.

The BSP chief took to social media platform X to share her views, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s recent clarification that he is not against reservation is clearly misleading. She also accused him of spreading misinformation, pointing out that during the 10 years of the Congress government before the BJP, the party, in collaboration with the Samajwadi Party (SP), did not allow the passage of the reservation bill for SC/STs in promotions, serving as proof of their stance.

"Their (Congress) talk of increasing the reservation limit in the country from 50 per cent is also a deception, because if their intentions in this matter were clear, this work would definitely have been done in the previous Congress governments. Congress neither implemented the OBC reservation nor implemented SC/ST reservation properly," Mayawati wrote. "It is clear from this that when Congress is not in power, it talks big about the interests and welfare of these neglected SC/ST/OBC classes for the sake of their vote interest, but when it is in power, it continuously works against their interests. Works. These people should be aware of their conspiracy," the BSP chief added.

Image Source : X/MAYAWATIA screengrab of Mayawati's tweets.

What Rahul Gandhi said on reservation?

Speaking at Georgetown University in the United States, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said that the Congress party will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a "fair place," which it is not. The Congress leader's remarks came when he was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Monday (local time). He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country's population -- OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis-- not having proper representation in the country is the "elephant in the room."

"There's an elephant in the room. When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90% of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's really the elephant in the room," Gandhi said. He further said that the Caste Census is a simple exercise to assess the participation of lower castes, backward castes, and Dalits stand since independence.

ALSO READ: What does 'A' stand for in INDIA? Rahul Gandhi's oops moment goes viral | WATCH