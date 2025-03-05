Mayawati replaces brother Anand Kumar with Randhir Beniwal as BSP's National Coordinator: Here's why Earlier, Mayawati removed Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand from the party and said there will be no successor to her in the party till she is alive.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday appointed Randhir Beniwal as its national coordinator after Anand Kumar, the party's national vice-president and BSP chief Mayawati's brother, expressed his desire to hold only one post at a time. Kumar was recently given the additional responsibility of national coordinator.

This comes days after Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and also rejected the fact that Akash was her successor.

Anand Kumar expressed desire to hold only one post

In an X post, Mayawati announced the decision and said that Kumar expressed his wish to hold only one post in the interest of the party and his request was accepted. "Keeping in mind the interests of the party and the movement, Anand Kumar, who has been selflessly serving the BSP for a long time, expressed his wish to work in only one post. His decision is welcome," Mayawati wrote on X.

She said that with Kumar not accepting the responsibility, Randhir Beniwal has been appointed to the post, she said. "In such a situation, Anand Kumar will continue to perform his responsibilities as before under my direct guidance while being the BSP National Vice President. And now in his place, Randhir Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district of UP, has been given the new responsibility of National Coordinator," she said.

"Now, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal will jointly serve as BSP's national coordinators, working directly under my guidance to handle responsibilities in various states," Mayawati added.

She said the party has expressed confidence that the newly appointed leaders would work with "full honesty and dedication".

