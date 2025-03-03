Mayawati expels her nephew Akash Anand from BSP in the 'interest of the party' Mayawati said Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities, including the post of National Coordinator due to his continued influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who was expelled from the party for which he should repent and show his maturity.

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday made a significant announcement on X and removed her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP in the interest of the party. Taking to X handle, she said in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Shri Kanshiram ji, Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement.

Here’s what Mayawati said on Akash Anand?

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said in the All-India meeting of BSP on Sunday, Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities, including the post of National Coordinator due to his continued influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who was expelled from the party for which he should repent and show his maturity.

“But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law, whom I have been advising all such people in the party to avoid and also punishing them,” he said.

Why was Akash Anand removed from BSP?

Notably, the removal of Akash Anand comes after his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was expelled from the BSP last month on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities. The BSP chief accused Siddharth of dividing the party into two factions nationwide, which she said negatively impacted Akash’s political career.

Here’s what Akash Anand said?

After being removed from all BSP party posts, Akash Anand on Monday said that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals. He added that this struggle is not a career but a fight for the self-respect and self-esteem of marginalized communities.

In a social media post on X, Anand said, "Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

He said that, as a true worker of the Bahujan movement, he would continue to devote himself fully to the party and fight for society's rights. He also termed the decision as an emotional one and said the "test is difficult".

"The decision of respected sister Ms. Mayawati ji to relieve me from all the posts of the party is personally emotional for me, but at the same time, it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult, and the fight is long," he said.

Akash Anand said that he learned invaluable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication under Mayawati's leadership, considering these principles not just an idea but a way of life. He also acknowledged that every decision made by Mayawati is binding, and they respect and stand by each one.