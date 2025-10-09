Mayawati challenges Akhilesh's PDA assertion: Are Jatav voters still loyal to BSP? Here's what numbers reveal Mayawati held a rally in Lucknow where she said the SP remembers the PDA -- the alliance of backward classes (Pichhda), Dalits and minorities (Alpsankhyak) -- only when it is out of power.

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav's "PDA" (Backward, Dalit, Minority) formula in Uttar Pradesh politics. Speaking at a mega rally at the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow on Thursday, on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting Dalits while in power but attempting to woo their votes during elections through the PDA slogan.

Mayawati’s statement clearly indicates that the BSP is focusing on consolidating its core vote base, especially the Jatav community. However, a question remains: are Jatav voters still loyal to the "Elephant" (symbol of the BSP)? Past election data suggest that this loyalty has been gradually wavering. Today we will analyze the role of Jatavs in the BSP's electoral highs and lows, along with the response of the crowd at the rally held on Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, which provides valuable insights into the current strength and challenges of the BSP's traditional support base.

How did the BSP rise from rags to riches, and then back to rags?

The BSP was founded in 1984 by Kanshi Ram to empower the Bahujan Samaj (Bahubani Samaj), meaning Dalits, backward classes, and minorities. The party reached its peak in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when it secured 30.43 per cent of the vote and 206 seats. This data shows that at that time, the BSP had succeeded in aligning not only Jatav but also non-Jatav Dalits, Muslims, and some upper castes. This success was based on the slogan of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya," where Mayawati formed the government by bringing all sections of society together.

However, after that, the party's performance began to decline. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BSP's vote share dropped to 25.95 per cent. According to the Election Commission, the party won 80 seats, marking a significant decline of around 5 per cent compared to 2007. The main reasons cited were the party's failure to fulfill development promises while in power and allegations of corruption. Subsequently, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP did not win a single seat in Uttar Pradesh, with its vote share falling further to 19.77 per cent. This data indicates that Dalit votes were divided, especially the non-Jatav community, shifting towards the BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BSP saw a slight recovery, with its vote share rising to 22.23 per cent and 19 seats won. The alliance with the SP also helped the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing 10 seats with a vote share of around 19 per cent. However, the party faced a major setback in the 2022 Assembly elections. According to official Election Commission data, the BSP's vote share fell to 12.88 per cent, its lowest level since 1993, winning only one seat, the Rasra assembly seat. The party received approximately 3.8 million votes, less than half of the 6.6 million votes it had secured in 2017.

The decline continued in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the BSP's vote share dropping further to 9.39 per cent, and the party failed to win a single seat. These BSP vote share figures indicate that the party's vote share has now narrowed to just its core group.

Year Election Type Seas won Vote Share (%) 2007 UP elections 206 30.43 2007 Lok Sabha 21 6.2 2012 UP elections 80 25.95 2014 Lok Sabha 0 19.77 2017 UP elections 19 22.23 2019 Lok Sabha 10 19 2022 UP elections 1 12.88 2024 Lok Sabha 0 9.39

BSP's relationship with Jatav voters

Now, let's talk about Jatav votes. The Dalit population in Uttar Pradesh is approximately 21 per cent, with the Jatavs being the largest community. It is believed that the Jatav community comprises approximately 9 to 11 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's total population. Mayawati herself is a Jatav, making the community the BSP's core vote bank. But have Jatavs always remained loyal to the "elephant"? Statistics suggest otherwise. According to data, in 2017, 87 per cent of Jatavs voted for the BSP, but this number dropped to 65 per cent in 2022. This means that approximately 22 per cent of Jatav voters abandoned the BSP and turned to the BJP or the Samajwadi Party.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP's share of Jatav votes declined even further, with a significant number reportedly voting for the BJP and the SP. A key reason behind this shift appears to be the BSP's repeated defeats, which have disillusioned Jatav youth voters. This trend was evident when Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party pushed the BSP to fourth place in a Jatav-dominated constituency like Nagina.

In simple terms, the Jatav vote is becoming increasingly "floating", with some drawn to the BJP's Hindutva and development agenda, while others align with the SP's PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) strategy. However, Jatavs above the age of 40 largely remain loyal to Mayawati, recalling Kanshi Ram's Bahujan mission. Thus, while Jatav's loyalty is wavering, it has not entirely broken. The massive crowd that gathered at the Lucknow rally on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary on Thursday is a clear indicator of this enduring connection.

Why is the BSP's rise a matter of concern for Akhilesh?

Mayawati's Lucknow rally, her first major event since 2021, showcased renewed enthusiasm among BSP workers and highlighted the party's efforts to strengthen its base. Sharing the stage with her nephew, Akash Anand, also signals a shift toward younger leadership.

Experts suggest that if this momentum continues until the 2027 assembly elections, the BSP could regain Jatav support, potentially challenging the SP's PDA strategy. Otherwise, new faces like Chandrashekhar will further divide it. Overall, Mayawati's move could make the political field in Uttar Pradesh triangular. The resurgence of the BSP would be a cause for concern for the SP, and Akhilesh would never want his PDA slogan to be dented. It remains to be seen whether the BSP can maintain this enthusiasm for the next few years.

