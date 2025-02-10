Mathura: Four wanted criminals arrested after police encounter, three injured

Follow us on Image Source : X Mathura police personnel pose for a click after the major success

Four wanted criminals have been arrested after a brief encounter in which three of them suffered bullet injuries in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Monday.

In a joint operation by the SOG team and the Kotwali police station, four interstate criminals of the Tatlu gang, who used to extort money from businessmen of reputed establishments, were arrested during an encounter, out of which three criminals were injured in the leg by bullets during the police encounter, a statement released by the police read.

Rs 1,70,000 defrauded from the businessmen, the car used in the incident and a large quantity of arms and cartridges were recovered from their possession, it added.

The injured accused were sent to Mathura district hospital for treatment, police said.

SP City Arvind Kumar said, “Four criminals have been caught, out of which three were hit by bullet. Their treatment is underway. They were wanted in fraud cases in Kotwali… All four of them are from Gurgaon. Investigation is underway.”

(With agencies inputs)