Three killed, two injured after car collides with truck in Mathura

In a tragic incident, three people lost their lives while two others were injured after their car collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Monday, the police said. According to this information, all five victims were travelling in a car and were heading towards Delhi. They were coming from Varanasi.

Car hit truck from behind

Their car rammed into a truck from behind in Mathura due to which three people died on the spot while two were injured. Providing details of the accident, SP rural Trigun Bishen said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital soon after the accident.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Verma, Bhavesh and Rohit. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway, the officials said.

Three killed in truck-bike collision

Earlier on October 16, three persons lost their lives after a truck hit a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The tragic accident occurred on the Jagdishpur-Mohanganj road near Naugarh, police had said.

The accident happened in the evening when the speeding truck lost control and hit the bike. Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (26), Amit Kumar (23) and Akash (25), the police said. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident and is absconding.

