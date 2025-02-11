Massive traffic jams witnessed as devotees reach Kashi after taking holy dip at Sangam, check advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive traffic jams witnessed as devotees reach Kashi after taking holy dip at Sangam.

Varanasi: Massive traffic jams witnessed on the way as lakhs of devotees are trying to reach Kashi and Ayodhya after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. As per the government data, an average of 1.44 crore people are taking a holy bath every day. However, the Uttar Pradesh government asserted that despite the huge rush, there were no traffic jams in the Prayagraj district. But officials said Ayodhya and Varanasi are chock-a-block with vehicles and visitors.

Director of Information, Shishir, shared videos showing normal traffic movement in different parts of Prayagraj, including Balson Crossing, Mazar Crossing, Kalash Crossing, Indian Crossing, Lucknow-Prayagraj road, Rewa-Prayagraj road and Chitrakoot-Prayagraj road.

However, due to the influx of visitors, schools in Ayodhya and Varanasi will remain closed from February 11 to February 14, officials said. ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said as compared to the 2019 Kumbh, the crowd this time is much bigger even on regular days, leading to frequent traffic congestion.

Due to the heavy rush outside the Prayagraj railway station, the Northern Railway's Lucknow division has temporarily closed it for passenger movement till February 14 midnight, an official statement said. However, eight other railway stations in the Maha Kumbh area continue to operate regular and special trains.

Kashi Vishwanath temple deploys staff to manage devotees

The Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has deployed additional staff to manage the surge of devotees. Special arrangements for healthcare and queue management have been made to ensure a smooth darshan experience, officials said.

According to temple authorities, around four to six lakh devotees are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple daily amid the ongoing rush. Because of the influx of devotees, schools in the urban areas of Varanasi have been closed till February 14.

Similarly, Ayodhya District Magistrate C V Singh has ordered the closure of all schools till February 14. Singh said millions of devotees are reaching Ayodhya after visiting Maha Kumbh. As a result, a large gathering of devotees is expected in Ayodhya this week. So, schools up to class 12 will remain closed. "They can run online (classes) if they want," he said.

Traffic advisory in Prayagraj for Magh Purnima

Ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj February 12, the administration on Tuesday morning declared a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area. Private and public vehicles of devotees will be parked in the parking lots of respective routes. Additionally, a ban has also been announced on the vehicles of the Kalpavasis.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, only essential and emergency services will be allowed to enter. The special traffic plan will be implemented in the city from 5 p.m. today and remain in force till the end of February 12. The administration has appealed to all devotees to follow the traffic rules and plan laid down to ensure a smooth flow of the 'Snan'.

