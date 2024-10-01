Massive fire breaks out at local market in UP's Ghaziabad, fire trucks rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Massive fire breaks out at market in UP's Ghaziabad.

A massive fire broke out at the GC Grand Society market in Vaibhav Khand of the Indirapuram police station area. Soon after getting information about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and started efforts to extinguish the fire.

A similar fire broke out on Monday at the oil and chemical factory located near the Muradnagar Canal bridge on Delhi-Meerut Road. Over 12 fire tenders rushed on the spot after receiving the information at midnight from the Modinagar Fire Station Control Room.

After reaching the spot, it was seen that the fire had broken out in an industrial unit operating on the ground floor of about 2000 square metres of land on plot number 87-A of Pawanpuri Industrial Area near Yusufpur-Manota village.

Drums of edible oil and other chemicals stored in large quantities in these units started exploding soon, due to which the tin shed roofs and boundary walls of these units also started falling, and the fire reached a cardboard factory built only on the ground floor on a plot of about 2000 square metres on the adjacent plot number 87-B.

Immediately the fire service units started extinguishing the fire that had spread in the entire factory by laying hose pipes from the main gate.

The exact cause of this fire accident could not be ascertained, and no person has been harmed in the fire accident.