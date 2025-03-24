Massive fire breaks out at liquor shop in Ghaziabad, stock worth lakhs burnt to ashes | Video Ghaziabad fire: Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but stocks worth lakhs were completely destroyed in the incident.

Ghaziabad fire: A massive fire broke out at a liquor shop in Rajnagar Extension of Nandgram police station area of ​​the Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. Liquor stock worth several lakhs was reduced to ashes in the massive blaze.

The fire broke out around 1 am on Sunday night, causing panic as residents rushed out of their homes. The fire department was alerted immediately, and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but goods worth lakhs were completely destroyed in the incident.

The fire was reported to the fire station and police at 1:16 am. Four fire engines rushed to the spot, and after nearly an hour of effort, the blaze was brought under control. The shop, which stored various liquor brands, suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees.

How did the fire break out?

Flames and thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance as the fire raged at the BYOB Tha Weekend wine shop in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension late Sunday night. The shop, known for selling all major liquor brands, also houses a canteen and restaurant where customers dine and consume alcohol.

The intensity of the blaze caused panic in the surrounding area, prompting residents to rush out of their homes. The blaze initially engulfed the wine shop and quickly spread to the canteen area. Local residents alerted the control room and the fire department. Two fire engines were dispatched initially, followed by two more as the situation intensified.

It is suspected that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause is under investigation. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal confirmed that the fire has been fully brought under control and no casualties have been reported. However, significant damage to property has occurred.

