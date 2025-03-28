Massive fire breaks out at girls' hostel, one injured in attempt to climb down from balcony | Video

Advertisement
The screen grab show the girls trying to escape during the fire
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
A massive fire broke out in Greater Noida in a girls’ hostel triggering panic among the residents of the place. The fire was triggered after an air conditioner (AC) compressor exploded on Thursday, an official said. Even though no casualties were reported, one girl was injured as she was trying to escape via a ladder.

A video of the incident showing the girl slipping as she tries to jump from her balcony to take the ladder to safety has gained widespread views on social media platforms. 

Shot from a terrace of a nearby building, the clip shows two girls attempting to escape the fire by climbing out from a balcony on the second floor of the multi-storey building. 

Locals can be seen placing a ladder to rescue the girls. When one of them tries to get on the ladder, she loses her balance and falls down.

The incident occurred in Annapurna Girls Hostel in Knowledge Park 3 after an air AC compressor exploded on the second floor of the building, said Pradeep Kumar, Noida chief fire officer (CFO), on Friday.

 "The injured girl was admitted to a hospital. She is better now,” he added. According to the fire official, as soon as the fire broke out, smoke spread throughout the building, resulting in chaos among the 160 students residing there."

“Upon receiving the information about the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire team and the locals successfully evacuated students from the hostel building. The team members then doused the fire," said Kumar

