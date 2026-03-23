Massive fire breaks out at a tire factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out late last night at a tire and rim factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district. The blaze erupted at the Hero Agriculture factory near Awas Vikas Colony on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, quickly engulfing tires, rims, and axles stored inside. Thick black smoke filled the sky. No casualties were reported. The fire also spread towards nearby residential colonies after which authorities evacuated several families.

Fire trucks rushed to the site

Five fire trucks and police personnel rushed to the site. Firefighters battled the intense flames for nearly two hours before bringing the fire under control. The factory’s watchman, Ramveer, said he first learned about the fire through the police.

Chief Fire Officer Amarendra Pratap Singh said preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire, though a detailed probe will confirm the exact reason.

Massive fire breaks out at Noida factory

This comes a week after a fire broke out at a factory near Sector 4 in Noida's Harola, trapping several employees inside and prompting a massive emergency response from firefighters. Reports indicate the blaze spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials, creating chaotic scenes as workers struggled to escape.

The fire erupted suddenly in the early hours at around 5:00 am at an industrial unit located in the Harola area close to Sector 4, a bustling manufacturing hub in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Initial reports suggest the blaze may have started from an electrical short circuit or unattended machinery, common risks in such densely packed industrial zones. Panic ensued as screams echoed from within, with several labourers believed to be trapped on upper floors or in storage areas stacked with combustible goods.

Electric meter factory inferno injures 37 workers

A massive fire ripped through Capital Power System Limited, an electric meter manufacturing factory in Noida on March 12, injuring 37 night-shift employees out of approximately 250 present. The blaze, which erupted around 5:30 AM, rapidly engulfed the three-story building, trapping workers inside amid thick smoke visible from kilometers away, prompting a frantic multi-agency response.

(With inputs from Paras Jain)