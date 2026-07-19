Manish concealed stolen money from Ram Temple at Tinu's instructions, probe reveals

Ayodhya:

As the investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft intensifies, investigators claim to have uncovered fresh leads. Police are questioning the accused one by one to uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the theft. On Saturday, police secured 39-hour custody of the accused Tinnu Yadav and his nephew Manish. According to investigators, their interrogation has led to shocking revelations.

Manish used to hide money in bathroom at Tinnu's behest

The interrogation revealed that after the donations were stolen, the cash was hidden in a bathroom located near the counting room. According to sources, Tinnu was aware whenever a checking team or temple management officials were about to arrive. He would alert his nephew Manish in advance, who would then hide the stolen money in the nearby bathroom.

After hiding the money, Manish would resume counting the donations as if nothing had happened. Once the checking team had left, the accused would retrieve the hidden money from the bathroom. Sources said the role of each accused in the alleged donation theft had been pre-planned, and a strategy had also been devised to evade the temple's CCTV surveillance.

Tinnu Yadav is Champat Rai's former driver; Maneesh Yadav is Tinnu's nephew. Tinnu, who was considered close to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, allegedly supervised the temple's donation boxes, while Manish was involved in counting the offerings.

Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu's residence

Police had earlier recovered Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu's residence and Rs 2 lakh from Manish's house. Officials said that during the remand period, investigators are expected to take both accused to multiple locations to reconstruct the alleged crime, trace additional cash and valuables, and verify properties that were allegedly purchased using the siphoned-off donation money.

Before obtaining the custody of Tinnu and Manish, police had already interrogated six other accused on custodial remand in connection with the case.

On June 25, police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint by the Trust and arrested eight men --- Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastava.

According to investigators, CCTV footage has provided direct evidence against six of the eight arrested accused, allegedly showing them concealing bundles of currency notes inside their clothes, pockets and shoes while counting donations at the temple's Pilgrim Facilitation Centre.

Also Read: SIT to submit interim report on Ram Temple donation theft case to Supreme Court on July 20: Sources

Also Read: Ram Temple donation theft was suppressed to protect trust's reputation, Tinnu Yadav key conspirator