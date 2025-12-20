'No one is hearing us...': Man tries to set himself ablaze in front of DM in Kanpur | VIDEO A dramatic protest unfolded in Kanpur when a distressed youth poured petrol on himself before the District Magistrate, alleging repeated police neglect. Timely action by officials prevented a tragedy, while the viral video has triggered sharp scrutiny of administrative accountability.

Kanpur:

A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday when a young man attempted self-immolation during a public grievance hearing. The incident took place at the Narwal tehsil auditorium during the Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, where Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh was listening to complaints from citizens. The man was identified as Bauvan Singh - a resident of Karbigwan Saadh village under Narwal police station limits. As per the information, he suddenly stepped forward and poured petrol over himself from a bottle. Shouting in anguish, he said, "Sir, is this how justice is delivered? No one is listening to us... Today I will give up my life... The SHO drives us away."

Panic inside the auditorium

The sudden act triggered panic and chaos inside the auditorium. Police personnel present at the venue reacted quickly, surrounding the youth and restraining him before the situation could turn fatal. He was immediately taken aside, his petrol-soaked clothes were changed and the threat of fire was averted. Officials said it was fortunate that Bauvan Singh did not strike a matchstick or use a lighter, as that could have led to a major tragedy in the crowded hall.

'This is the only way authorities listen'

After being brought under control, Singh explained his distress. He said he had seen in films that authorities pay attention only when someone takes such extreme steps, which is why he resorted to this method. Following the incident, the District Magistrate assured him that his complaint would be addressed immediately. Singh later said, "Now the DM has said a decision will be taken right away, so I hope I will finally get justice."

What is the complaint?

Bauvan Singh alleged that his own relatives, identified as Satyendra, Abhay Singh and Akhilesh Singh, had broken and blocked the drainage of his house. As a result, rainwater and wastewater are entering his kutcha house, creating a serious risk of collapse. He further claimed that the accused neighbours threaten him by saying their son is in the Army and no one can harm them. Singh said he approached the local police station but was turned away. He also claimed that complaints to the SDM and even to authorities in Lucknow failed to bring any relief.

Mother alleges assault and police inaction

Singh's mother, Rani Devi, who accompanied him, broke down while narrating her ordeal. She alleged that women from the neighbouring family climbed onto her chest and assaulted her. When she went to the police, she was also driven away. She accused the opposite party of influencing the police by paying money. "Whenever I try to repair the drain, they stop me and beat me up. We have been running from pillar to post for justice," she added.

Video goes viral

The incident came to light after a video of the man pouring petrol on himself and shouting went viral on social media. The footage has raised serious questions about the functioning of the local administration and police, and why a common citizen was pushed to such a drastic step to seek justice. Kanpur DM Jitendra Pratap Singh has directed concerned officials to immediately investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

(Inputs from Anurag Shrivastava)

