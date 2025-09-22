Noida man stabs wife to death over suspicion of cheating on him, arrested According to police, the incident took place at Rampur Fatehpur village in the Dadri area. The accused, Sonu Sharma, has been taken into custody.

Noida:

A shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Sunday, where a 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on suspicion of cheating on him. The crime took place at Rampur Fatehpur village in the Dadri area, police said. The accused, identified as Sonu Sharma, has been arrested. The victim was his 28-year-old wife, Chanchal Sharma. According to police, the couple had been married for eight years and lived in a rented house in the village.

Police statement on the case

"During interrogation, Sharma said that he suspected that his wife was cheating on him which led to an argument, during which he stabbed her," a police spokesperson said. The body has been sent for postmortem and a forensic team has inspected the scene.

Noida man killed by son over property dispute

In a separate incident earlier this month, a 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his father over a property dispute in Noida's Sarfabad Village. The victim, 43-year-old Gautam, was sleeping in his room when his son allegedly attacked him on September 6. The victim was identified as Uday. According to police, Uday hit his father on the head multiple times with a brick, which led to his death. The accused also slept next to the body of his father throughout the night. "The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father's body through the night," news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Woman stabs husband on chest after dispute over 'roti'

In another incident, a woman attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute of cooking food turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. As per the police, the incident took place on August 19 in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits. DSP Alok Gupta said that the incident occurred when Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with his wife Lalbuchi Devi over a minor household issue.

According to police, there was no flour at home, so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children. However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused. During the heated argument that followed, Lalbuchi Devi in a fit of rage grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the chest, the DSP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

