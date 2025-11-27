Man kills younger brother's widow for insurance money in UP's Mathura The accused allegedly hit his younger brother's widow several times on the head with bricks, leaving her severely injured, and fled the scene.

Mathura:

A man allegedly killed his younger brother's widow after she refused to hand over the insurance money owed to her late husband, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Syarah village under the Shergarh police station area.

The victim, Arti (25), had lost her husband, Sukhveer, in a road accident in 2023. A case concerning the insurance compensation dispute had been pending in court, with a verdict expected soon.

Accused hit Arti on the head with bricks

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chand Rawat, the accused, Rajveer alias Raju, frequently quarrelled with Arti over the insurance money, but the latter had refused, and wanted to keep the money for raising her children

On Tuesday morning, while Arti's children were asleep, Rajveer visited her house again, resulting in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit the victim several times on the head with bricks, leaving her severely injured, and fled the scene, the officer said.

Hearing their mother's cries, Arti's sons, Pankaj and Sumit, raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family. She was cremated on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by Arti's brother, and efforts are underway to arrest Rajveer, the ASP added.

