22-year-old jumps to death from 25th floor of high-rise society in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:

A 22-year-old allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 25th floor of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, said police. The incident took place in the Landcraft Society, located in the Kavinagar police station area.

The man was identified as Arpan Goyal, a resident of Panchvati, Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad.

Police received a call around 9:30 am reporting that a man had jumped from Tower 2A of Landcraft Society. Kavinagar police and a field unit rushed to the spot and took him to Sanjaynagar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police examine CCTV footage

Police examined CCTV footage from the society and interviewed eyewitnesses. Preliminary investigation revealed that Arpan reached the 25th floor of the tower around 8:30 am and jumped from there.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The motive behind the incident is not yet known. Police are investigating all aspects and are questioning the family members.

Assistant Police Commissioner of Kavinagar, Siddharth Gautam, said that necessary legal action is being taken in the case and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of suicide.

37-year-old Meerut man dies by suicide

Earlier in June, a 37-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district allegedly died by suicide after he was duped in a Rs 6 lakh job scam, said police. The deceased was identified as Manmohan Singh alias Monu, who was a resident of the Mawana Khurd village.

Manmohan's body was found hanging at his residence in the morning, which was later sent for post-mortem. Upon arriving at the scene, the police recovered his body, with the forensic team collecting evidence from the spot.

A video was also recovered, which the police said Manmohan recorded shortly before his death, explaining the circumstances that forced him to take the extreme step. In the video, the 37-year-old said he was approached by a man and his brothers from the Nangli Isha village. He was asked to provide Rs 6 lakh to them on the pretext of a job.

Manmohan said he arranged the amount after collecting it from several people, but neither the job was provided to him, nor the amount was returned. He said he was a victim of a 'huge conspiracy' and his life was ruined, which has forced him to take his life.

(Input: Zuber Akhtar)

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