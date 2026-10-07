Man jumps into drain near Sector-81 metro station in Noida, search operation underway

Noida:

A 29-year-old man allegedly jumped into a drain near the Sector-81 Metro station in Noida on Wednesday evening, police said. The incident triggered panic in Noida's Sector 39 area, with police and fire personnel launching a search operation to locate the man.

The police received information about the incident through Dial-112. Soon after being alerted, police from Sector 39 and a fire services team reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Dispute with wife over drinking alcohol

The man's wife, who was present at the scene, told police that the couple had an argument over his drinking. Following the dispute, Ravi became angry and jumped into the drain.

Fire Services personnel entered the drain to search for the man. However, the rescue team is facing difficulties due to the high water level and large amounts of waste in the drain.

According to police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been sent to the spot. All teams are currently engaged in the search operation, while police are investigating the incident.

13-year-old girl dies by suicide

Earlier on September 6, a 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Shahdara after being scolded by family members for returning home late. According to police, the girl was found unconscious on the floor of her home in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district after her sister noticed her hanging and brought her down.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident and reached the spot. The girl was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the girl had returned home late and had been scolded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm. The girl was brought down and taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Speaking to reporters, a neighbour said that he works with the deceased's sister. "While at work, her sister called her around 9.30 pm. Despite calling multiple times, she didn't pick up, and hence she rushed home," he said.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(Report: Rahul Thakur)

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