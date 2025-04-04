Man dies of heart attack while dancing at his 25th wedding anniversary event, celebrations turn into mourning Wasim Sarwat, a 50-year-old show businessman and his wife Farah were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in a party thrown at a venue along the Pilibhit bypass road, when the tragedy took place.

A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly turned celebrations to mourning after a man suffered a heart attack and died during his 25th marriage anniversary. The man who was dancing at the time suddenly collapsed on the stage during the celebrations and passed away. The video of the entire incident has been going viral on social media platforms.

The couple had also distributed invitation cards among relatives for the event. Reportedly, the man was singing and dancing during which he suddenly fell down after suffering a heart attack. The video shows the man collapsing.

Video of ṭhe incident gains widespread views

The video of this entire incident garnered widespread views on social media. Both the husband and wife did not even realize that in a few seconds this celebration was going to be the last joy of their life. At the end of the video, Wasim faints and falls while dancing. People standing nearby rush to pick him up, however, Wasim does not regain consciousness.

The anniversary was to be celebrated by cutting a cake, but Wasim could not live to cut that cake.

Doctors declare Wasim dead

After the man fainted, his family took him to a nearby private hospital. But the doctors declared him dead. Amid the festive atmosphere, the entire family was in mourning. Waseem's wife Farah teaches in a private school in the city. The heavy-hearted family buried Waseem, who is survived by his two sons.

(Report: Vikas Sahni)