Man arrested in Greater Noida for running illegal cannabis cultivation setup inside his flat

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday (November 12) said they have arrested a man for illegally cultivating cannabis inside his apartment in a housing society in the Greater Noida area. According to the information released, the arrest followed a police raid on the residence of the accused, Rahul Chaudhary, where they discovered cannabis being cultivated in planters with a sophisticated setup.

The police stated that over 80 cannabis plants, along with over 2 kg of cannabis, were seized from the apartment. They mentioned that the accused was inspired to engage in the illegal cultivation of contraband after watching web series and crime dramas.

"The accused was utilising advanced aeroponic techniques, which he learned through online resources, to cultivate cannabis in a fully controlled environment," the police stated.

"He had invested in specialised equipment to regulate temperature, lighting, and humidity within the flat, creating ideal conditions for growing cannabis without soil," they added.

How accused was arrested

A senior official mentioned that Chaudhary was apprehended by officials from the local Beta-2 police station, Ecotech-1 police station, and the district's Anti-Narcotics Team.

In a joint operation, the police raided his residence at Flat No. 1001, Tower 5, Parsvnath Panorama, and seized approximately 2.070 kg of cannabis and 163.4 grams of high-grade 'OG' cannabis.

Accused used dark web to communicate with buyers

During the investigation, officials also mentioned that the accused allegedly purchased seeds from international websites and communicated with buyers via encrypted messaging platforms to avoid detection.

"The setup would cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per plant, yielding high-quality cannabis that sold for upwards of Rs 60,000 per 30-gram yield," the officer said.

"Various fertilisers, pesticides, packaging items, and digital scales were among the items confiscated during the police raid, indicating a well-planned operation," they added.

(With inputs from PTI)