A day after Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appeared to make a pointed observation about the MP's frequent public statements. Speaking in Lucknow on Thursday, Kharge stressed that the party needed to focus on action rather than words.

"I frequently hear Imran Masood on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said. He also praised Masood's work in Parliament, saying he consistently fights for the party and ensures its positions are upheld.

Kharge's remarks came after Masood questioned the SP's seriousness about the alliance and demanded greater respect for Congress during seat-sharing negotiations.

Imran Masood seeks 105 seats for Congress

In an interview with India TV on Wednesday, Masood said a "respectable agreement" with the SP would mean 105 seats for Congress. He also warned that if Akhilesh Yadav wanted to become Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, he would have to give Congress its due importance.

"We have already said that there should be a respectable agreement, and a respectable agreement means 105 seats. We had contested seven seats earlier when Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister. If Akhilesh ji wants to become Chief Minister, he will have to give us respect. Otherwise, you do your work and we will do ours," he said.

The MP's comments followed the SP's announcement of five candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections while seat-sharing discussions were still under way. The list included nominees for Behat and Saharanpur Rural, two constituencies in Masood's parliamentary constituency that Congress had reportedly been seeking.

'We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav's handouts'

Objecting to the SP's unilateral announcement, Masood questioned why the parties were negotiating if the regional outfit intended to declare candidates independently.

"We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Ji's handouts. I don't understand how anyone can consider the Congress to be a party of beggars. We did not ask you for seats, yet you went ahead and declared them. So, why should we even discuss this?" he told IANS.

He also rejected the suggestion that Congress had demanded 26 seats from the SP.

"If our meetings are taking place in Delhi and we are getting the list from journalists, then you might as well announce all 403 seats. When did we ask for 26 seats?" he said.

Questioning the SP's intentions, Masood added, "I do not understand whether your fight is against the BJP or against us. We are supposed to be on the same side."

Masood invokes Rahul Gandhi's role in 2024 polls

Masood also credited Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the INDIA bloc's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and SP together won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats.

"The guarantee of defeating the BJP is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi won the 2024 election," he said.

Referring to the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he added, "We had held Rahul ji's hand because there was a transformation after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that made a difference."

Masood further warned against treating Congress as a subordinate alliance partner. "If you put your foot on my neck and expect to build a Taj Mahal over my grave, I will suffocate. I will struggle and fight back," he said.

He maintained that the final decision on the alliance rested with the Congress leadership. Kharge's remarks on Thursday, meanwhile, have drawn attention for their timing, coming just a day after Masood's outspoken comments on the SP dominated the political discussion.

(With inputs from ANI)

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